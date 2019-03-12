GAN (GAN) Given Buy Rating at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of GAN (LON:GAN) in a report issued on Monday morning.

Shares of LON GAN opened at GBX 48.50 ($0.63) on Monday. GAN has a 52 week low of GBX 18 ($0.24) and a 52 week high of GBX 37.90 ($0.50).

Get GAN alerts:

About GAN

GAN plc, formerly GameAccount Network plc, is a provider of enterprise online gaming software, operational support services and online game content development services to the casino industry. The Company’s segments are business to business (B2B) and business to consumer (B2C). The Company is engaged in the provision and development of real money gaming software and the supply of Internet gaming systems to the online industry, and the provision and development of simulated gaming software and underlying systems to casino operators in the United States and other international markets.

Further Reading: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Receive News & Ratings for GAN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GAN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.