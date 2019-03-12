FY2020 Earnings Estimate for American Eagle Outfitters (AEO) Issued By B. Riley

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) – Stock analysts at B. Riley reduced their FY2020 earnings estimates for American Eagle Outfitters in a research report issued on Thursday, March 7th. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now forecasts that the apparel retailer will post earnings of $1.63 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.64.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The apparel retailer reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 21.28%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on AEO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 12th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 26th. Loop Capital set a $27.00 price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective (down from $27.00) on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research note on Wednesday, December 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.62.

NYSE:AEO opened at $21.06 on Monday. American Eagle Outfitters has a 12 month low of $17.00 and a 12 month high of $29.88. The firm has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.82.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware purchased a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 131.5% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,660 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,079 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the third quarter worth $123,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the fourth quarter worth $104,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the fourth quarter worth $112,000. 88.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Andrew J. Mclean sold 14,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.26, for a total transaction of $273,607.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $273,607.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

American Eagle Outfitters Company Profile

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle Outfitters and Aerie brands. The company also provides jeans, and other apparel and accessories for men and women; and intimates, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

