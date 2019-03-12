FY2019 EPS Estimates for MacDonald Dettwiler & Associates Ltd. Cut by National Bank Financial (MDA)

MacDonald Dettwiler & Associates Ltd. (TSE:MDA) – Analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for MacDonald Dettwiler & Associates in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 6th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Tse now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($3.18) for the year, down from their prior estimate of $4.71. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform Market Weight” rating on the stock.

MacDonald Dettwiler & Associates has a 12 month low of C$61.80 and a 12 month high of C$80.28.

Featured Story: How is net asset value different from market price?



Receive News & Ratings for MacDonald Dettwiler & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MacDonald Dettwiler & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.