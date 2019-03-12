FY2019 EPS Estimates for Ciena Co. Raised by B. Riley (CIEN)

Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) – Investment analysts at B. Riley increased their FY2019 EPS estimates for shares of Ciena in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 6th. B. Riley analyst D. Kang now anticipates that the communications equipment provider will post earnings per share of $1.49 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.47. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Ciena’s Q1 2020 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.69 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.96 EPS.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $778.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $761.62 million. Ciena had a positive return on equity of 9.31% and a negative net margin of 11.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.15 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on CIEN. Argus raised their price objective on Ciena to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Ciena from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 14th. Loop Capital downgraded Ciena from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 14th. Needham & Company LLC cut Ciena from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Ciena in a report on Sunday, December 16th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.83.

Shares of Ciena stock opened at $40.23 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.03. Ciena has a 12 month low of $22.99 and a 12 month high of $45.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.22.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ciena by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,899,503 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $606,974,000 after acquiring an additional 1,561,445 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Ciena by 1.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,969,428 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $405,165,000 after purchasing an additional 240,201 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc grew its holdings in Ciena by 1.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 12,969,428 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $405,165,000 after purchasing an additional 240,201 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Ciena by 52.0% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,588,525 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $143,346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568,877 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Ciena by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,082,792 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $104,538,000 after purchasing an additional 384,973 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 9,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.33, for a total value of $310,368.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott Mcfeely sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.97, for a total value of $39,970.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 119,187 shares of company stock valued at $4,599,057 in the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking solutions optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

