FundToken (FUNDZ) Price Up 2.6% Over Last Week

FundToken (CURRENCY:FUNDZ) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 12th. In the last week, FundToken has traded up 2.6% against the dollar. FundToken has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $39,713.00 worth of FundToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FundToken token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0067 or 0.00000171 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00007956 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.31 or 0.00392026 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025798 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00002642 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000574 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $65.90 or 0.01687164 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.97 or 0.00229564 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00005044 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025921 BTC.

About FundToken

FundToken’s total supply is 79,796,588 tokens. The official message board for FundToken is medium.com/@FundFantasy . The official website for FundToken is fundfantasy.com . FundToken’s official Twitter account is @fund_fantasy

Buying and Selling FundToken

FundToken can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FundToken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FundToken should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FundToken using one of the exchanges listed above.

