Fulton Financial (FULT) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Saturday morning.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded shares of Fulton Financial from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $17.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 17th. Barclays reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Fulton Financial in a research report on Friday, January 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Fulton Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fulton Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 11th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Fulton Financial in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.92.

Shares of NASDAQ FULT opened at $16.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Fulton Financial has a 12 month low of $14.38 and a 12 month high of $19.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.96.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 15th. The bank reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.02). Fulton Financial had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 22.66%. The company had revenue of $215.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Fulton Financial will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in Fulton Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Fulton Financial by 1,448.0% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,071,618 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002,392 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Fulton Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $105,000. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its position in Fulton Financial by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 7,494 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Fulton Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $121,000. 63.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fulton Financial Company Profile

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a multi-bank financial holding company that provides banking and financial services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, automobile and equipment leases, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial, financial, agricultural, and real estate loans.

