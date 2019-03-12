FTE Networks Inc (FTNW) Short Interest Update

FTE Networks Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:FTNW) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,695,536 shares, an increase of 206.4% from the February 15th total of 553,285 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,645,466 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 40.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Separately, Dawson James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of FTE Networks in a report on Tuesday, December 11th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of FTE Networks in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Vanguard Group Inc grew its stake in shares of FTE Networks by 31.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 113,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after acquiring an additional 27,425 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of FTE Networks by 31.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 113,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after acquiring an additional 27,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FTE Networks in the second quarter worth $127,000.

NYSEAMERICAN FTNW opened at $1.65 on Tuesday. FTE Networks has a 12 month low of $0.96 and a 12 month high of $25.91.

About FTE Networks

FTE Networks, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers technology-oriented solutions for smart platforms, network infrastructure, and buildings in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Infrastructure, Technology, and Staffing. It also provides telecommunications solutions, including design, engineering, installation, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of infrastructures, antennas, switching systems, and backhaul links, as well as fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable networks used for video, data, and voice transmission.

