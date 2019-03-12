Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc (FDP) Shares Bought by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc (NYSE:FDP) by 40.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 47,578 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,689 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce were worth $1,345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in Fresh Del Monte Produce during the third quarter worth about $10,167,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 568.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 211,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,160,000 after buying an additional 179,686 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 42.6% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 555,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,829,000 after acquiring an additional 165,900 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 156.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 161,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,489,000 after acquiring an additional 98,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 587,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,900,000 after purchasing an additional 55,008 shares in the last quarter. 59.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Madeleine L. Champion sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total transaction of $168,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,147 shares of company stock worth $199,984. 39.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of FDP traded down $0.23 on Tuesday, reaching $26.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,274. Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc has a 12-month low of $25.13 and a 12-month high of $52.43. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.93 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 19th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.55). The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter. Fresh Del Monte Produce had a negative net margin of 0.49% and a positive return on equity of 1.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share.

About Fresh Del Monte Produce

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes fresh and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables worldwide. It offers fresh produce products consisting of bananas, pineapples, melons, tomatoes, grapes, apples, pears, peaches, plums, nectarines, cherries, citrus, avocados, blueberries, strawberries, and kiwi; various vegetables, including potatoes, onions, bell peppers, and cucumbers; and various other fruits, such as plantains and mangos.

