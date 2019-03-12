Fort L.P. Reduces Stake in USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (USNA)

Fort L.P. decreased its stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) by 43.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 58,462 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,396 shares during the quarter. USANA Health Sciences accounts for about 1.6% of Fort L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Fort L.P. owned about 0.24% of USANA Health Sciences worth $6,883,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of USNA. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in USANA Health Sciences by 10.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,245,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,182,000 after acquiring an additional 120,709 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc increased its stake in USANA Health Sciences by 10.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,245,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,182,000 after acquiring an additional 120,709 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in USANA Health Sciences by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,089,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,283,000 after acquiring an additional 13,320 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in USANA Health Sciences by 11.1% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 287,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,608,000 after acquiring an additional 28,659 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in USANA Health Sciences by 21.8% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 246,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,653,000 after acquiring an additional 44,038 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.92% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Feng Peng sold 282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.71, for a total transaction of $35,168.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Myron W. Wentz sold 9,931 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.48, for a total transaction of $1,156,762.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,918,483 shares in the company, valued at $1,155,304,899.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 110,034 shares of company stock worth $12,684,486 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 48.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE USNA opened at $95.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 0.53. USANA Health Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.25 and a twelve month high of $137.95.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $299.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.79 million. USANA Health Sciences had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 29.94%. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that USANA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

USANA Health Sciences Profile

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional and personal care products primarily to reduce the risk of chronic degenerative disease. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers comprising targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and foods that include low-glycemic meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products, which provide macro-nutrition.

