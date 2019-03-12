Fort L.P. Acquires 11,826 Shares of Garmin Ltd. (GRMN)

Fort L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 82.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,242 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 11,826 shares during the quarter. Fort L.P.’s holdings in Garmin were worth $1,662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GRMN. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Garmin by 5,916.1% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,586,799 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,560,423 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Garmin by 207.7% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 437 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new position in Garmin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Garmin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Garmin during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $100,000. 42.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Garmin alerts:

In other news, Director Sean Biddlecombe sold 1,500 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.51, for a total transaction of $125,265.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Clifton A. Pemble sold 2,683 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.38, for a total transaction of $221,025.54. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 141,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,688,321.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GRMN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 25th. Longbow Research set a $75.00 price target on shares of Garmin and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. Bank of America set a $70.00 price target on shares of Garmin and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Garmin from $58.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Garmin from $77.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Garmin has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.19.

NASDAQ:GRMN opened at $83.86 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $16.38 billion, a PE ratio of 22.73, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.94. Garmin Ltd. has a 1-year low of $57.01 and a 1-year high of $85.50.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $932.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $893.14 million. Garmin had a net margin of 20.74% and a return on equity of 17.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Garmin Ltd. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.45%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright law. The correct version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/12/fort-l-p-acquires-11826-shares-of-garmin-ltd-grmn.html.

Garmin Company Profile

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices worldwide. It operates through five segments: Auto, Aviation, Marine, Outdoor, and Fitness. The Auto segment offers personal navigation devices; infotainment systems; and action cameras, as well as mobile applications under the Garmin and NAVIGON names.

Read More: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for Garmin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garmin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.