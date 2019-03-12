Foresters Investment Management Company Inc. Sells 36,650 Shares of Triton International Ltd (TRTN)

Foresters Investment Management Company Inc. decreased its holdings in Triton International Ltd (NYSE:TRTN) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 775,590 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,650 shares during the quarter. Foresters Investment Management Company Inc. owned 0.97% of Triton International worth $24,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TRTN. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Triton International by 34.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 275,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,448,000 after buying an additional 70,702 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Triton International in the third quarter worth about $223,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in Triton International in the third quarter worth about $180,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Triton International in the third quarter worth about $516,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in Triton International by 223.4% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 603,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,075,000 after buying an additional 416,858 shares during the period. 65.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TRTN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Triton International from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Triton International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 31st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Triton International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.75.

Shares of NYSE TRTN traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $32.52. 51,739 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 443,843. Triton International Ltd has a 12 month low of $28.20 and a 12 month high of $39.56. The company has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.17.

Triton International (NYSE:TRTN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.11. Triton International had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The business had revenue of $355.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $359.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Triton International Ltd will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.40%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 11th. Triton International’s dividend payout ratio is 46.02%.

About Triton International

Triton International Limited engages in the acquisition, leasing, re-leasing, and sale of various types of intermodal transportation equipment to shipping lines, and freight forwarding companies and manufacturers. It operates in two segments, Equipment Leasing and Equipment Trading. The company primarily leases dry, refrigerated, special, and tank containers; and chassis used for the transportation of intermodal containers, as well as provides container management services.

