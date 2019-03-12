Foresters Investment Management Company Inc. Purchases Shares of 197,130 Linde PLC (LIN)

Foresters Investment Management Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 197,130 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,760,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Linde in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Sharkey Howes & Javer acquired a new position in shares of Linde in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Linde in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Heritage Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Linde in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Linde in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Linde alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on LIN. UBS Group began coverage on Linde in a report on Thursday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Societe Generale began coverage on Linde in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank began coverage on Linde in a report on Thursday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. SunTrust Banks began coverage on Linde in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Linde from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $185.20.

In other Linde news, Director Robert L. Wood sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total transaction of $284,454.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Matthew J. White sold 7,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.99, for a total transaction of $1,278,507.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

LIN stock traded up $0.65 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $171.93. The company had a trading volume of 131,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,724,427. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Linde PLC has a 12 month low of $145.95 and a 12 month high of $176.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.38 billion, a PE ratio of 29.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.77.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a $0.875 dividend. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.22%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Foresters Investment Management Company Inc. Purchases Shares of 197,130 Linde PLC (LIN)” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US and international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/12/foresters-investment-management-company-inc-purchases-shares-of-197130-linde-plc-lin.html.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, acetylene, shielding gases, and noble gases, as well as develops and distributes procedures and systems for gas applications.

Featured Article: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN).

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.