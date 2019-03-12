Force Capital Management LLC Sells 34,614 Shares of State Auto Financial Corp (STFC)

Force Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of State Auto Financial Corp (NASDAQ:STFC) by 62.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,472 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 34,614 shares during the period. State Auto Financial comprises 2.0% of Force Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Force Capital Management LLC’s holdings in State Auto Financial were worth $697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Chicago Equity Partners LLC bought a new stake in State Auto Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $238,000. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in State Auto Financial by 1,157.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 9,580 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 8,818 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in State Auto Financial by 52.4% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,098 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 4,158 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in State Auto Financial by 192.2% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 22,788 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 14,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in State Auto Financial by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 26,275 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $802,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of State Auto Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of State Auto Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ STFC traded down $0.33 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.27. The stock had a trading volume of 1,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,838. State Auto Financial Corp has a 12 month low of $27.37 and a 12 month high of $35.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.73 and a beta of 0.44.

State Auto Financial (NASDAQ:STFC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The insurance provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. State Auto Financial had a net margin of 1.00% and a return on equity of 6.09%. The firm had revenue of $264.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $325.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.49) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that State Auto Financial Corp will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. State Auto Financial’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

In other news, insider Melissa A. Centers sold 1,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.81, for a total value of $38,116.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

About State Auto Financial

State Auto Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal, business, and specialty insurance products. It operates through four segments: Personal Insurance, Commercial Insurance, Specialty Insurance, and Investment Operations. The Personal Insurance segment primarily provides personal automobile, homeowners insurance, and other personal insurance products.

