Flinton Capital Management LLC Sells 129,132 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (WBA)

Flinton Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 26.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 359,108 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 129,132 shares during the quarter. Walgreens Boots Alliance accounts for approximately 0.9% of Flinton Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Flinton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $24,538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WBA. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 12,422.1% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 34,807,507 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 34,529,539 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 71,970.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,640,855 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $848,617,000 after buying an additional 11,624,703 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 3,449.3% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,973,944 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $271,540,000 after buying an additional 3,861,981 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 18,789,390 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,369,796,000 after buying an additional 3,318,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 18,089,012 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,318,689,000 after buying an additional 2,790,213 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WBA stock opened at $60.68 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a one year low of $59.07 and a one year high of $86.31. The stock has a market cap of $56.51 billion, a PE ratio of 10.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.98.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 20th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.03. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 22.17%. The business had revenue of $33.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 15th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 14th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.24%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on WBA shares. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. Loop Capital set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 30th. BidaskClub cut shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $55.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.94.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

