Flinton Capital Management LLC Purchases 3,740 Shares of Aqua America Inc (WTR)

Flinton Capital Management LLC raised its position in Aqua America Inc (NYSE:WTR) by 11.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,618 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,740 shares during the quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Aqua America were worth $1,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Aqua America by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 977,540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,420,000 after purchasing an additional 33,320 shares during the last quarter. INR Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Aqua America by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. INR Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aqua America during the 4th quarter worth about $85,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aqua America during the 4th quarter worth about $292,000. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aqua America during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.59% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WTR opened at $35.81 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.47. Aqua America Inc has a one year low of $32.09 and a one year high of $38.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.37.

Aqua America (NYSE:WTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). Aqua America had a return on equity of 12.49% and a net margin of 22.91%. The firm had revenue of $205.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.50 million. Analysts forecast that Aqua America Inc will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a mar 19 dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.219 per share. This represents a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 14th. Aqua America’s dividend payout ratio is 62.41%.

Several research firms have commented on WTR. Janney Montgomery Scott reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aqua America in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Aqua America in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Aqua America from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.80.

Aqua America Profile

Aqua America, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water or wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry.

