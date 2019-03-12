Flinton Capital Management LLC Has $1.57 Million Stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW)

Flinton Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,336 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $1,570,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bruderman Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 262 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 114.2% in the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 392 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. 80.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE PANW opened at $240.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -437.96, a P/E/G ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.91. Palo Alto Networks Inc has a 1 year low of $160.08 and a 1 year high of $260.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The network technology company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $711.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $682.32 million. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 1.72% and a negative net margin of 5.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks Inc will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.64, for a total transaction of $9,385,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 250,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,708,101.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Carl M. Eschenbach sold 3,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.90, for a total transaction of $818,831.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,359 shares in the company, valued at $1,054,442.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 203,152 shares of company stock worth $44,083,201 in the last ninety days. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PANW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $185.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Sunday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Palo Alto Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $201.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 5th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Sunday, December 2nd. Gabelli upgraded Palo Alto Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $207.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 30th. Finally, Maxim Group lifted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $274.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $267.37.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides security platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and Virtual System Upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

