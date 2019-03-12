Flinton Capital Management LLC Has $1.40 Million Position in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (EW)

Flinton Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) by 11.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,146 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 952 shares during the quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $1,401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,431,419 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,516,802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128,082 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 21,360.5% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,636,891 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 10,587,326 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 184.7% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,112,133 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $629,855,000 after buying an additional 2,667,749 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,950,371 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $687,760,000 after acquiring an additional 84,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 164.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,545,266 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $617,231,000 after acquiring an additional 2,206,539 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on EW. Citigroup boosted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 25th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Monday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Sunday, February 3rd. Bank of America upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, January 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $177.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Edwards Lifesciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.38.

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $173.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $35.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.92. Edwards Lifesciences Corp has a 12 month low of $123.00 and a 12 month high of $178.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.61.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17. The business had revenue of $977.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $973.72 million. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 31.09% and a net margin of 19.40%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Corp will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.90, for a total transaction of $4,719,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,925,751.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $108,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,794,710. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 174,822 shares of company stock worth $27,956,267 in the last ninety days. 1.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

