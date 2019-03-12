Flinton Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Navient Corp (NAVI)

Flinton Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Navient Corp (NASDAQ:NAVI) by 48.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 212,500 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,258 shares during the quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Navient were worth $1,872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NAVI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Navient by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,984,964 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $53,718,000 after buying an additional 47,749 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA raised its stake in shares of Navient by 144.6% in the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 30,272 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 17,895 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Navient by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,889,622 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $60,697,000 after purchasing an additional 48,100 shares during the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB raised its stake in shares of Navient by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 50,600 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 10,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co raised its stake in shares of Navient by 823.8% in the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 201,122 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,711,000 after purchasing an additional 179,352 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NAVI. BidaskClub upgraded Navient from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Navient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 3rd. ValuEngine cut Navient from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Navient in a research note on Friday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays set a $14.00 price target on Navient and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.79.

Shares of NASDAQ NAVI opened at $11.75 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 17.67, a quick ratio of 19.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.37. Navient Corp has a 1-year low of $8.23 and a 1-year high of $15.02. The stock has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 2.30.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 22nd. The credit services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $307.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.67 million. Navient had a return on equity of 14.08% and a net margin of 7.04%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Navient Corp will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 28th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.45%. Navient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.62%.

Navient Profile

Navient Corporation provides asset management and business processing services to education, health care, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Federal Family Education Loan Program (FFELP) Loans, Private Education Loans, and Business Services.

