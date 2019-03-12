Flex Ltd (FLEX) Shares Bought by Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Flex Ltd (NASDAQ:FLEX) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 90,419 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Flex were worth $602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Flex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Flex by 2.5% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,538,034 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,299,000 after buying an additional 60,739 shares in the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Flex in the third quarter valued at $1,443,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Flex in the third quarter valued at $1,196,000. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Flex by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,303,673 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,531,000 after buying an additional 386,973 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.38% of the company’s stock.

FLEX opened at $10.14 on Tuesday. Flex Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $6.74 and a fifty-two week high of $19.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of 12.68, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.79.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. Flex had a return on equity of 4.47% and a net margin of 0.52%. The company had revenue of $6.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Flex Ltd will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FLEX. BidaskClub cut shares of Flex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Flex from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. ValuEngine cut shares of Flex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Flex from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Flex in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Flex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.17.

Flex Profile

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers worldwide. It operates through Communications & Enterprise Compute, Consumer Technologies Group, Industrial and Emerging Industries, and High Reliability Solutions segments.

