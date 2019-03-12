First Interstate Bancsystem Inc (FIBK) Director Sells $644,663.80 in Stock

First Interstate Bancsystem Inc (NASDAQ:FIBK) Director Jonathan R. Scott sold 15,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.14, for a total value of $644,663.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of FIBK stock traded down $0.07 on Tuesday, reaching $41.70. 3,924 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 184,610. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. First Interstate Bancsystem Inc has a one year low of $34.61 and a one year high of $47.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 14.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.12.

First Interstate Bancsystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76. The firm had revenue of $153.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.76 million. First Interstate Bancsystem had a net margin of 25.82% and a return on equity of 11.25%. On average, analysts anticipate that First Interstate Bancsystem Inc will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is an increase from First Interstate Bancsystem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 8th. First Interstate Bancsystem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.47%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised First Interstate Bancsystem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Interstate Bancsystem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on First Interstate Bancsystem in a report on Monday, January 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.90 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.15.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of First Interstate Bancsystem by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in First Interstate Bancsystem by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in First Interstate Bancsystem by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in First Interstate Bancsystem by 122.3% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in First Interstate Bancsystem by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 8,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the period. 47.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About First Interstate Bancsystem

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. Its deposit products include checking, savings, time, and demand deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

