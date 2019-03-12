Finjan (FNJN) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Finjan (NASDAQ:FNJN) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, March 13th. Analysts expect Finjan to post earnings of ($0.25) per share for the quarter.

Shares of FNJN stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $2.86. The stock had a trading volume of 4,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,374. The company has a market capitalization of $79.87 million, a P/E ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 0.24. Finjan has a twelve month low of $2.11 and a twelve month high of $5.54.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FNJN. TheStreet downgraded Finjan from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, December 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded Finjan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 15th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Finjan stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Finjan Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:FNJN) by 11.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 197,986 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,886 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.72% of Finjan worth $496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.25% of the company’s stock.

Finjan Company Profile

Finjan Holdings, Inc, a cybersecurity company, provides intellectual property licensing and enforcement services in the United States and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of patents related to software and hardware technologies that proactively detect malicious code and thereby protects end users from identity and data theft, spyware, malware, phishing, Trojans, and other Web and network threats.

