Financial Contrast: BJ’s Restaurants (BJRI) and Chuy’s (CHUY)

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) and Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares BJ’s Restaurants and Chuy’s’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BJ’s Restaurants 4.55% 17.22% 7.42% Chuy’s 4.53% 8.48% 5.91%

BJ’s Restaurants has a beta of 0.81, meaning that its share price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Chuy’s has a beta of 0.47, meaning that its share price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for BJ’s Restaurants and Chuy’s, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BJ’s Restaurants 2 3 6 0 2.36 Chuy’s 0 6 1 0 2.14

BJ’s Restaurants currently has a consensus target price of $65.20, suggesting a potential upside of 35.58%. Chuy’s has a consensus target price of $27.50, suggesting a potential upside of 25.00%. Given BJ’s Restaurants’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe BJ’s Restaurants is more favorable than Chuy’s.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

99.8% of Chuy’s shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.8% of BJ’s Restaurants shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of Chuy’s shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares BJ’s Restaurants and Chuy’s’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BJ’s Restaurants $1.12 billion 0.91 $44.78 million $2.35 20.46 Chuy’s $369.59 million 1.01 $28.95 million $0.96 22.92

BJ’s Restaurants has higher revenue and earnings than Chuy’s. BJ’s Restaurants is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Chuy’s, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

BJ’s Restaurants pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. Chuy’s does not pay a dividend. BJ’s Restaurants pays out 20.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

BJ’s Restaurants beats Chuy’s on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BJ’s Restaurants

BJ's Restaurants, Inc. owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of November 20, 2018, the company owned and operated 202 casual dining restaurants located in the 27 states of Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Rhode Island, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, and Washington. The company operates its restaurants under the BJ's Restaurant & Brewhouse, BJ's Restaurant & Brewery, BJ's Pizza & Grill, and BJ's Grill brand names. BJ's Restaurants, Inc. was founded in 1978 and is based in Huntington Beach, California.

About Chuy’s

Chuy's Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates restaurants under the Chuy's name in Texas and 19 states in the Southeastern and Midwestern United States. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated 91 Chuy's restaurants in 19 states. Chuy's Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

