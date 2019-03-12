Financial Analysis: Tapinator (TAPM) versus Cross Country Healthcare (CCRN)

Tapinator (OTCMKTS:TAPM) and Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Tapinator and Cross Country Healthcare’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tapinator $3.14 million 0.87 N/A N/A N/A Cross Country Healthcare $865.05 million 0.32 $37.51 million $0.12 63.25

Cross Country Healthcare has higher revenue and earnings than Tapinator.

Profitability

This table compares Tapinator and Cross Country Healthcare’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tapinator N/A N/A N/A Cross Country Healthcare 3.67% 4.43% 2.28%

Risk and Volatility

Tapinator has a beta of 2.19, indicating that its stock price is 119% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cross Country Healthcare has a beta of 1.15, indicating that its stock price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Tapinator and Cross Country Healthcare, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tapinator 0 0 0 0 N/A Cross Country Healthcare 0 5 2 0 2.29

Cross Country Healthcare has a consensus price target of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 31.75%. Given Cross Country Healthcare’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Cross Country Healthcare is more favorable than Tapinator.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

88.2% of Cross Country Healthcare shares are held by institutional investors. 3.4% of Cross Country Healthcare shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Cross Country Healthcare beats Tapinator on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tapinator

Tapinator, Inc. develops and publishes mobile games on the iOS, Google Play, and Amazon platforms. Its portfolio includes approximately 300 mobile gaming titles that have approximately 400 million player downloads, including games, such as ROCKY, Video Poker Classic, Solitaire Dash, Dice Mage, and Burn It Down. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Cross Country Healthcare

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. provides healthcare staffing, recruiting, and workforce solutions in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Other Human Capital Management Services. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment offers traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing; short-term staffing of registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, certified nurse assistants, practitioners, pharmacists, and other allied professionals on per diem and short-term assignments; and travel allied professionals on long-term contract assignments. It serves public and private acute care and non-acute care hospitals, government facilities, public and charter schools, outpatient clinics, ambulatory care facilities, physician practice groups, retailers, and other healthcare providers under the Cross Country Staffing, Mediscan, and DirectEd brands. The Physician Staffing segment provides physicians in various specialties, certified registered nurse anesthetists, nurse practitioners, and physician assistants under the Medical Doctor Associates brand as independent contractors on temporary assignments at various healthcare facilities, such as acute and non-acute care facilities, medical group practices, government facilities, and managed care organizations. The Other Human Capital Management Services segment offers retained and contingent search services for physicians, healthcare executives, nurses, advanced practice, and allied health professionals. Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

