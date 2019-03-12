Financial Analysis: Cullen/Frost Bankers (CFR) versus NBT Bancorp (NBTB)

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) and NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and earnings.

Dividends

Cullen/Frost Bankers pays an annual dividend of $2.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. NBT Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Cullen/Frost Bankers pays out 38.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. NBT Bancorp pays out 40.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Cullen/Frost Bankers has raised its dividend for 26 consecutive years and NBT Bancorp has raised its dividend for 6 consecutive years.

This is a summary of current ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers and NBT Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cullen/Frost Bankers 3 5 2 0 1.90 NBT Bancorp 0 1 0 0 2.00

Cullen/Frost Bankers presently has a consensus price target of $108.63, indicating a potential upside of 6.78%. Given Cullen/Frost Bankers’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Cullen/Frost Bankers is more favorable than NBT Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares Cullen/Frost Bankers and NBT Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cullen/Frost Bankers 32.44% 14.38% 1.45% NBT Bancorp 24.00% 11.42% 1.19%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Cullen/Frost Bankers and NBT Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cullen/Frost Bankers $1.40 billion 4.57 $454.91 million $6.90 14.74 NBT Bancorp $469.02 million 3.49 $112.56 million $2.56 14.61

Cullen/Frost Bankers has higher revenue and earnings than NBT Bancorp. NBT Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cullen/Frost Bankers, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Cullen/Frost Bankers has a beta of 1.36, meaning that its share price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NBT Bancorp has a beta of 0.82, meaning that its share price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

80.5% of Cullen/Frost Bankers shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.3% of NBT Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 4.6% of Cullen/Frost Bankers shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.2% of NBT Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Cullen/Frost Bankers beats NBT Bancorp on 15 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cullen/Frost Bankers

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. operates as the holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. It provides commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction, equipment, inventories and accounts receivable, and acquisition financing; commercial leasing; and treasury management services. The company also offers consumer banking services, such as checking accounts, savings programs, automated-teller machines (ATMs), overdraft facilities, installment and real estate loans, home equity loans and lines of credit, drive-in and night deposit services, safe deposit facilities, and brokerage services. Its international banking services comprise accepting deposits, making loans, issuing letter of credits, handling foreign collections, transmitting funds, and dealing in foreign exchange. In addition, the company acts as correspondent for approximately 203 financial institutions; offers trust, investment, agency, and custodial services for individual and corporate clients; provides capital market services consisting of sales and trading, new issue underwriting, money market trading, advisory services, and securities safekeeping and clearance; and supports international business activities. Further, it offers insurance and securities brokerage services; holds securities for investment purposes; and provides loans to qualified borrowers, as well as offers investment management services to Frost-managed mutual funds, institutions, and individuals. The company operates approximately 134 financial centers and approximately 1,300 ATMs in Texas. It serves energy, manufacturing, services, construction, retail, telecommunications, healthcare, military, and transportation industries. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. was founded in 1868 and is headquartered in San Antonio, Texas.

About NBT Bancorp

NBT Bancorp Inc., a financial holding company, provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services. Its deposit products include demand deposit, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial, commercial real estate, agricultural, agricultural real estate, and business banking loans; consumer loans, such as indirect, home equity, and direct loans; and residential real estate mortgages, as well as real estate construction and development loans. It also provides trust and investment services; financial planning and life insurance services; and retirement plan consulting and recordkeeping services. In addition, the company offers insurance products comprising personal property and casualty, business liability, and commercial insurance, as well as other products and services through 24-hour online, mobile, and telephone channels that enable customers to check balances, make deposits, transfer funds, pay bills, access statements, apply for loans, and access various other products and services. As of January 22, 2018, it had 152 banking locations in New York, Pennsylvania, Vermont, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, and Maine. NBT Bancorp Inc. was founded in 1856 and is headquartered in Norwich, New York.

