FGL Holdings (FG) Position Trimmed by Mason Capital Management LLC

Mason Capital Management LLC reduced its position in FGL Holdings (NYSE:FG) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,865,397 shares of the company’s stock after selling 114,500 shares during the period. FGL makes up about 1.5% of Mason Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Mason Capital Management LLC owned approximately 2.65% of FGL worth $39,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FG. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of FGL during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $281,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in FGL by 379.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 613,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,144,000 after purchasing an additional 485,276 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in FGL during the third quarter valued at approximately $626,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in FGL during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,593,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in FGL by 346.2% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 906,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,115,000 after purchasing an additional 703,538 shares during the period. 68.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE FG traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.42. 4,310 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 837,023. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17. FGL Holdings has a fifty-two week low of $5.93 and a fifty-two week high of $10.74.

FGL (NYSE:FG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.07. FGL had a net margin of 3.74% and a return on equity of 7.49%. Analysts predict that FGL Holdings will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 15th.

FG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FGL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 4th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of FGL in a report on Friday, December 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.50 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of FGL from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. FGL currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.35.

In other FGL news, Director Timothy Martin Walsh acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.37 per share, with a total value of $83,700.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Christopher O. Blunt acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.40 per share, for a total transaction of $168,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 130,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,105,700 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 21.50% of the company’s stock.

FGL Company Profile

FGL Holdings, through its subsidiaries, sells individual life insurance products and annuities in the United States. The company offers deferred annuities, including fixed indexed annuity contracts and fixed rate annuity contracts; immediate annuities; and life insurance products. It also provides life and annuity reinsurance services, such as reinsurance on asset intensive, long duration life, and annuity liabilities.

