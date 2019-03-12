FGL (FG) & Its Peers Financial Review

FGL (NYSE: FG) is one of 38 publicly-traded companies in the “Life insurance” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare FGL to related companies based on the strength of its risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

68.9% of FGL shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.2% of shares of all “Life insurance” companies are held by institutional investors. 21.5% of FGL shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 13.5% of shares of all “Life insurance” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares FGL and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FGL 3.74% 7.49% 0.40% FGL Competitors 7.56% 6.14% 1.24%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares FGL and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio FGL $1.72 billion $41.00 million 6.09 FGL Competitors $22.27 billion $1.31 billion 21.49

FGL’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than FGL. FGL is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk and Volatility

FGL has a beta of 0.98, indicating that its share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FGL’s peers have a beta of 0.99, indicating that their average share price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for FGL and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FGL 0 3 1 0 2.25 FGL Competitors 452 1408 1699 98 2.39

FGL currently has a consensus price target of $9.75, suggesting a potential upside of 15.93%. As a group, “Life insurance” companies have a potential upside of 11.54%. Given FGL’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe FGL is more favorable than its peers.

Summary

FGL peers beat FGL on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

FGL Company Profile

FGL Holdings, through its subsidiaries, sells individual life insurance products and annuities in the United States. The company offers deferred annuities, including fixed indexed annuity contracts and fixed rate annuity contracts; immediate annuities; and life insurance products. It also provides life and annuity reinsurance services, such as reinsurance on asset intensive, long duration life, and annuity liabilities. The company sells its products through independent agents, managing general agents, and specialty brokerage firms, as well as various institutional markets. FGL Holdings is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

