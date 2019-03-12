Fanhua (FANH) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH) released its earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, Morningstar.com reports. Fanhua had a net margin of 18.87% and a return on equity of 16.47%. The company had revenue of $126.82 million for the quarter.
Shares of FANH stock traded up $1.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.00. The company had a trading volume of 3,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 285,618. Fanhua has a 52-week low of $19.39 and a 52-week high of $38.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 17.61 and a beta of 1.48.
Separately, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Fanhua from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday.
Fanhua Company Profile
Fanhua Inc distributes insurance products in China. It operates through two segments, Insurance Agency and Claims Adjusting. The Insurance Agency segment provides property and casualty insurance products, including automobile, individual accident, travel, disability income, commercial property, construction, and other property and casualty products; and life insurance products, such as individual health, individual whole life, individual term life, individual endowment life, and individual annuity, as well as group life and participating insurance products.
