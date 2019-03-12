Fanhua (FANH) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH) released its earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, Morningstar.com reports. Fanhua had a net margin of 18.87% and a return on equity of 16.47%. The company had revenue of $126.82 million for the quarter.

Shares of FANH stock traded up $1.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.00. The company had a trading volume of 3,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 285,618. Fanhua has a 52-week low of $19.39 and a 52-week high of $38.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 17.61 and a beta of 1.48.

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Fanhua from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Fanhua by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,033,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,640,000 after purchasing an additional 145,061 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Fanhua by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,436,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,810,000 after acquiring an additional 168,172 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fanhua by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,352,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,555,000 after acquiring an additional 262,512 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Fanhua by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,283,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,674,000 after acquiring an additional 157,663 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Fanhua by 5,475.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,222,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,020,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200,127 shares during the period. 30.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fanhua Company Profile

Fanhua Inc distributes insurance products in China. It operates through two segments, Insurance Agency and Claims Adjusting. The Insurance Agency segment provides property and casualty insurance products, including automobile, individual accident, travel, disability income, commercial property, construction, and other property and casualty products; and life insurance products, such as individual health, individual whole life, individual term life, individual endowment life, and individual annuity, as well as group life and participating insurance products.

