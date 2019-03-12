F.N.B. Corp (FNB) Receives $16.33 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of F.N.B. Corp (NYSE:FNB) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.33.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on FNB shares. TheStreet cut shares of F.N.B. from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of F.N.B. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th.

F.N.B. stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,534,538. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.22. F.N.B. has a twelve month low of $9.35 and a twelve month high of $14.91.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. F.N.B. had a net margin of 25.65% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The firm had revenue of $300.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that F.N.B. will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 4th. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio is 42.48%.

In related news, Director William B. Campbell sold 2,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.95, for a total value of $34,655.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 82,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $982,768. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary Jo Dively bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.81 per share, with a total value of $35,430.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,399. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of F.N.B. by 11,333.3% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,860 shares of the bank’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in F.N.B. during the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in F.N.B. during the fourth quarter worth about $121,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in F.N.B. by 896.4% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,272,952 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145,191 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in F.N.B. in the third quarter valued at approximately $145,000. 76.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through four segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, and Consumer Finance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

