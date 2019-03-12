Evolus Inc (EOLS) Shares Bought by Advisor Group Inc.

Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in Evolus Inc (NASDAQ:EOLS) by 9,865.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 129,556 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 128,256 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Inc. owned 0.47% of Evolus worth $1,542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Evolus by 51.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 933,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,110,000 after purchasing an additional 317,882 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Evolus in the 3rd quarter valued at $14,113,000. PointState Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Evolus in the 3rd quarter valued at $12,289,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Evolus by 87.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 406,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,570,000 after buying an additional 189,277 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Evolus by 87.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 406,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,570,000 after buying an additional 189,277 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.04% of the company’s stock.

EOLS stock opened at $25.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $658.27 million and a P/E ratio of -94.70. Evolus Inc has a 12-month low of $6.75 and a 12-month high of $39.50.

In related news, Director Vikram Malik purchased 7,800 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, December 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.04 per share, for a total transaction of $101,712.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director David N. Gill purchased 3,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.77 per share, for a total transaction of $38,310.00.

Several research firms recently issued reports on EOLS. HC Wainwright began coverage on Evolus in a report on Thursday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Evolus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Evolus in a report on Monday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Evolus currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.86.

Evolus Company Profile

Evolus, Inc provides medical aesthetic products for physicians and their patients in the United States. It offers DWP-450, an injectable 900 kilodalton botulinum toxin type A complex designed to address the needs of the facial aesthetics market. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

