EVINE Live Inc (EVLV) to Post FY2024 Earnings of $0.06 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts

EVINE Live Inc (NASDAQ:EVLV) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson issued their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of EVINE Live in a report issued on Thursday, March 7th. DA Davidson analyst T. Forte anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.06 per share for the year.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on EVLV. Zacks Investment Research downgraded EVINE Live from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 3rd. TheStreet downgraded EVINE Live from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 28th. Lake Street Capital decreased their price objective on EVINE Live to $1.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 29th. ValuEngine downgraded EVINE Live from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 28th. Finally, B. Riley set a $1.00 price objective on EVINE Live and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1.38.

Shares of EVINE Live stock opened at $0.39 on Monday. EVINE Live has a 1 year low of $0.33 and a 1 year high of $1.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.00 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of EVINE Live by 26.7% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,152,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,326,000 after buying an additional 243,072 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in EVINE Live by 39.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 270,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 76,711 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in EVINE Live by 9.8% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,135,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,456,000 after purchasing an additional 190,414 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new position in EVINE Live during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in EVINE Live by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 327,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 51,382 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.83% of the company’s stock.

About EVINE Live

EVINE Live Inc operates as a multiplatform interactive digital commerce company in the United States. The company markets, sells, and distributes products to consumers through television, online, mobile, and social media in various merchandise categories, such as jewelry and watches, which include silver, gold, and gemstones to simulated diamonds; home and consumer electronics comprising home décor, bed and bath textiles, cookware, kitchen electrics, tabletop accessories, and home furnishings; beauty products, such as skincare, cosmetics, hair care, and bath and body products; and fashion and accessories, including apparel, outerwear, intimates, handbags, accessories, and footwear.

