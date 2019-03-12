EvenCoin (EVN) Price Up 0.8% Over Last 7 Days

EvenCoin (CURRENCY:EVN) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 12th. During the last week, EvenCoin has traded 0.8% higher against the dollar. EvenCoin has a market cap of $8.75 million and $787,757.00 worth of EvenCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EvenCoin token can currently be bought for $0.42 or 0.00010860 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, YoBit and BTC-Alpha.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.19 or 0.00439737 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00007161 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00087886 BTC.

Winco (WCO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000128 BTC.

FNKOS (FNKOS) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000307 BTC.

LocalCoinSwap (LCS) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0317 or 0.00000810 BTC.

ZPER (ZPR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000026 BTC.

VegaWallet Token (VGW) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00003428 BTC.

ZMINE (ZMN) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Mocrow (MCW) traded 333.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00010746 BTC.

EvenCoin (CRYPTO:EVN) is a token. Its launch date was December 1st, 2017. EvenCoin’s total supply is 25,442,551 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,615,582 tokens. EvenCoin’s official Twitter account is @Envion_org . EvenCoin’s official website is www.evencoin.io

EvenCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, BTC-Alpha and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EvenCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EvenCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EvenCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

