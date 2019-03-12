E*TRADE Financial Corp (ETFC) Shares Sold by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC decreased its holdings in E*TRADE Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC) by 37.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 58,077 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in E*TRADE Financial were worth $4,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of E*TRADE Financial by 93.0% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of E*TRADE Financial by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in E*TRADE Financial by 751.2% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new position in E*TRADE Financial during the third quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in E*TRADE Financial by 41.0% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. 90.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get E*TRADE Financial alerts:

In other news, CEO Karl A. Roessner sold 45,724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.35, for a total value of $2,165,031.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 175,092 shares in the company, valued at $8,290,606.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert J. Chersi acquired 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $46.24 per share, for a total transaction of $101,728.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $150,418.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of E*TRADE Financial stock opened at $47.36 on Tuesday. E*TRADE Financial Corp has a 52 week low of $40.41 and a 52 week high of $66.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.63 billion, a PE ratio of 12.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

E*TRADE Financial (NASDAQ:ETFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. E*TRADE Financial had a return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 36.62%. The business had revenue of $735.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $745.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that E*TRADE Financial Corp will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 1st were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 31st. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. E*TRADE Financial’s payout ratio is 14.40%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ETFC shares. UBS Group downgraded E*TRADE Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $58.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of E*TRADE Financial in a research report on Friday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on E*TRADE Financial from $62.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 4th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on E*TRADE Financial in a research report on Friday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on E*TRADE Financial from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. E*TRADE Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.13.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “E*TRADE Financial Corp (ETFC) Shares Sold by Aviva PLC” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright legislation. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/12/etrade-financial-corp-etfc-shares-sold-by-aviva-plc.html.

E*TRADE Financial Profile

E*TRADE Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides brokerage and related products and services primarily to individual retail investors under the E*TRADE Financial brand. It also offers investor-focused banking products, primarily sweep deposits to retail investors; Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation insurance services; clearing and settlement services; investment advisory services; and financial corporate services, such as software and services for managing equity compensation plans to its corporate clients.

Further Reading: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for E*TRADE Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E*TRADE Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.