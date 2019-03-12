Estee Lauder Companies (EL) Reaches New 1-Year High at $159.57

Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $159.57 and last traded at $158.88, with a volume of 31410 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $157.51.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EL shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Estee Lauder Companies to $173.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Estee Lauder Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Estee Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $155.73.

The stock has a market capitalization of $57.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.92 billion. Estee Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 40.38% and a net margin of 11.49%. Estee Lauder Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Estee Lauder Companies Inc will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 27th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Estee Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is presently 38.14%.

In related news, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 98,262 shares of Estee Lauder Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.20, for a total value of $14,955,476.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 171,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,092,559.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman William P. Lauder sold 12,418 shares of Estee Lauder Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.45, for a total value of $1,942,796.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 588,615 shares of company stock valued at $89,770,838. Company insiders own 16.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EL. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 6,015.8% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 6,896,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 6,784,090 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Estee Lauder Companies by 112.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,032,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,022,019,000 after acquiring an additional 3,716,962 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Estee Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $233,786,000. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd grew its stake in Estee Lauder Companies by 673,732.9% in the fourth quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 1,125,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,401,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125,134 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 242.1% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,246,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,170,000 after purchasing an additional 882,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.63% of the company’s stock.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

