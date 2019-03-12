ESCO Technologies Inc. (ESE) Shares Sold by Foresters Investment Management Company Inc.

Foresters Investment Management Company Inc. lowered its stake in shares of ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 310,700 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 3,200 shares during the period. Foresters Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in ESCO Technologies were worth $20,491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ESCO Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in ESCO Technologies by 112.1% during the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,661 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in ESCO Technologies by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,048 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC bought a new position in ESCO Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new position in ESCO Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Institutional investors own 95.36% of the company’s stock.

In other ESCO Technologies news, Director Larry W. Solley sold 4,177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.36, for a total transaction of $289,716.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,619,556. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ESE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ESCO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ESCO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 17th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “positive” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of ESCO Technologies in a research report on Friday, November 16th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of ESCO Technologies in a research report on Friday, November 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.75.

ESE stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $68.17. 5,399 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 102,896. ESCO Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.35 and a 52-week high of $71.47. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.61 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. ESCO Technologies had a net margin of 9.58% and a return on equity of 10.18%. The business had revenue of $183.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ESCO Technologies Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 2nd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. ESCO Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.55%.

ESCO Technologies Profile

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for utility, industrial, aerospace, and commercial users worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Filtration/Fluid Flow (Filtration), RF Shielding and Test (Test), Utility Solutions Group (USG), and Technical Packaging.

