Ero Copper Corp (TSE:ERO) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$17.75 and last traded at C$17.26, with a volume of 151100 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$17.41.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ERO. Raymond James upped their price target on Ero Copper from C$11.50 to C$12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 12th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on Ero Copper from C$17.50 to C$16.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$16.00 price target on shares of Ero Copper in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th.

Get Ero Copper alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion and a PE ratio of 167.48.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Ero Copper (ERO) Hits New 52-Week High at $17.75” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/12/ero-copper-ero-hits-new-52-week-high-at-17-75.html.

Ero Copper Corp., a base metals mining company, focuses on the production and sale of copper. The company also explores for gold and silver ores. Its principal property is the Vale do Curaçá Property located in the northeastern Bahia State, Brazil. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Recommended Story: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Ero Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ero Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.