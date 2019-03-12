Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for SINA Corp’s FY2019 Earnings (SINA)

SINA Corp (NASDAQ:SINA) – Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for SINA in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings per share of $2.95 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.59. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock.

SINA (NASDAQ:SINA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The technology company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $573.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $575.29 million. SINA had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 4.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of SINA in a research note on Monday, February 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $58.50 price target on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of SINA from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank cut shares of SINA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of SINA from $96.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SINA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SINA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.08.

Shares of SINA stock opened at $58.57 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.45 and a beta of 1.08. SINA has a 52 week low of $51.76 and a 52 week high of $123.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 2.99.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of SINA in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in SINA by 558.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,252 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in SINA during the 4th quarter valued at about $273,000. AMP Capital Investors Ltd grew its holdings in SINA by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd now owns 5,378 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in SINA during the 4th quarter valued at about $300,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.93% of the company’s stock.

About SINA

SINA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online media company in the People's Republic of China. It operates SINA.com, an online brand advertising portal that provides region-focused format and content, including multimedia news; business news coverage and personal finance columns; sporting events news; automobile-related news; entertainment news and events; technology updates; interactive video products, such as news, sports, and entertainment; and education, digital, fashion, luxury, health, collectibles, travel, and other interest-based channels.

