Equinor ASA (EQNR) Holdings Decreased by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) by 10.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,294 shares of the company’s stock after selling 882 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Equinor ASA were worth $154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EQNR. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its position in Equinor ASA by 289.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 892 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in Equinor ASA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 8,963.3% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 2,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $104,000. 5.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE EQNR opened at $21.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.27 billion, a PE ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Equinor ASA has a twelve month low of $19.95 and a twelve month high of $28.93.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $22.44 billion during the quarter. Equinor ASA had a return on equity of 15.88% and a net margin of 9.47%. Equities research analysts predict that Equinor ASA will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EQNR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Equinor ASA in a research report on Monday, November 19th. Barclays upgraded Equinor ASA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Equinor ASA from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upgraded Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Equinor ASA presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.36.

About Equinor ASA

Equinor ASA, an energy company, explores for, produces, transports, refines, and markets petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. The company operates through Development & Production Norway; Development & Production USA; Development & Production International; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; New Energy Solutions; Technology, Projects & Drilling; Exploration; and Global Strategy & Business Development segments.

