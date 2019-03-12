Equiniti Group (EQN) Price Target Lowered to GBX 290 at Liberum Capital

Equiniti Group (LON:EQN) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at Liberum Capital from GBX 320 ($4.18) to GBX 290 ($3.79) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 42.86% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Equiniti Group from GBX 335 ($4.38) to GBX 300 ($3.92) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Peel Hunt raised Equiniti Group to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from GBX 293 ($3.83) to GBX 242 ($3.16) in a research report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 294.25 ($3.84).

LON EQN opened at GBX 203 ($2.65) on Tuesday. Equiniti Group has a 12 month low of GBX 178.31 ($2.33) and a 12 month high of GBX 330 ($4.31).

In other Equiniti Group news, insider Philip Yea acquired 10,000 shares of Equiniti Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 197 ($2.57) per share, for a total transaction of £19,700 ($25,741.54).

Equiniti Group Company Profile

Equiniti Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides administration and payment services in the United Kingdom. The company operates in four segments: Investment Solutions, Intelligent Solutions, Pension Solutions, and Interest Income. It offers registration services, including share registration, company secretarial, and investor analytic services; and employee services, such as employee share plans, executive and discretionary share plans, trustee, and creative services, as well as guides customers through the bereavement process.

