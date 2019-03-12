EPR Properties (EPR) Shares Sold by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates decreased its stake in shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) by 16.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 141,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 27,956 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.19% of EPR Properties worth $9,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EPR. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in EPR Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of EPR Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of EPR Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in shares of EPR Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Ffcm LLC boosted its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 70.2% in the fourth quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. 86.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EPR. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of EPR Properties in a research note on Monday, November 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of EPR Properties from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. Raymond James raised shares of EPR Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.93.

In other EPR Properties news, CFO Mark Alan Peterson sold 3,575 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.02, for a total transaction of $257,471.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Robin Peppe Sterneck sold 860 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.60, for a total transaction of $62,436.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,882 shares in the company, valued at $136,633.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 15,563 shares of company stock worth $1,154,384 over the last ninety days. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EPR traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $75.10. The company had a trading volume of 66,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 407,156. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a PE ratio of 12.44, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 5.57 and a quick ratio of 5.57. EPR Properties has a 1-year low of $52.80 and a 1-year high of $75.77.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 28th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 27th. This is a boost from EPR Properties’s previous monthly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $4.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.99%.

EPR Properties Profile

EPR Properties is a specialty real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in properties in select market segments which require unique industry knowledge, while offering the potential for stable and attractive returns. Our total investments exceed $6.7 billion and our primary investment segments are Entertainment, Recreation and Education.

