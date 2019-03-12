Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD) Stake Lowered by Kings Point Capital Management

Kings Point Capital Management decreased its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 297,383 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 11,560 shares during the period. Enterprise Products Partners comprises 1.6% of Kings Point Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Kings Point Capital Management’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $7,313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EPD. Ffcm LLC lifted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 1,245 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Highwater Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.84% of the company’s stock.

EPD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 29th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Wednesday, November 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Enterprise Products Partners has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.41.

In other news, CEO Aj Teague acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.36 per share, for a total transaction of $243,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,654,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,300,501.92. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders have bought a total of 30,000 shares of company stock worth $733,300 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

EPD opened at $28.22 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.70. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1-year low of $23.10 and a 1-year high of $30.05. The company has a market capitalization of $60.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 0.96.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $9.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.46 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 11.42% and a return on equity of 18.34%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

