Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD) Holdings Boosted by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,464,228 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,574 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $60,549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ffcm LLC raised its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 1,245 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Essex Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Highwater Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC raised its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 47.1% during the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 1,929 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

In related news, CEO Aj Teague acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.36 per share, for a total transaction of $243,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,654,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,300,501.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders bought 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $733,300 over the last quarter. Insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Bank of America set a $32.00 target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 29th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Wednesday, November 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.41.

Shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $28.28. The company had a trading volume of 32,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,141,432. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.66 billion, a PE ratio of 14.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 0.96. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52 week low of $23.10 and a 52 week high of $30.05.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $9.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.46 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 11.42% and a return on equity of 18.34%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This article was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/12/enterprise-products-partners-l-p-epd-holdings-boosted-by-stifel-financial-corp.html.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

See Also: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD).

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.