Enghouse Systems (ENGH) Price Target Lowered to C$45.00 at TD Securities

Enghouse Systems (TSE:ENGH) had its price objective reduced by TD Securities from C$47.00 to C$45.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Enghouse Systems from C$45.00 to C$43.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday.

Shares of ENGH stock opened at C$34.32 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Enghouse Systems has a fifty-two week low of C$31.68 and a fifty-two week high of C$43.49.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 13th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Enghouse Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 33.18%.

In other news, insider Stephen Sadler sold 15,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$69.70, for a total transaction of C$1,101,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,892,400 shares in the company, valued at C$271,300,280. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,600 shares of company stock valued at $2,566,126.

Enghouse Systems Company Profile

Enghouse Systems Limited develops and sells enterprise oriented applications software worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interactive Management Group and Asset Management Group. The Interactive Management Group segment provides customer interaction software and services designed to enhance customer service, enhance efficiency, and manage customer communications across the enterprise.

