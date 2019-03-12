Ellington Financial LLC to Issue Special Dividend of $0.14 (EFC)

Ellington Financial LLC (NYSE:EFC) declared a special dividend on Tuesday, March 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, April 25th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th.

Ellington Financial has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 12.5% annually over the last three years. Ellington Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 115.5% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Ellington Financial to earn $1.61 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 101.9%.

EFC traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,657. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. Ellington Financial has a 1 year low of $14.54 and a 1 year high of $17.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $525.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 0.45.

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. Ellington Financial had a net margin of 34.56% and a return on equity of 7.56%. The business had revenue of $36.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.11 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ellington Financial will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Ellington Financial stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ellington Financial LLC (NYSE:EFC) by 11.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,310 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ellington Financial were worth $202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on EFC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ellington Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 25th. B. Riley downgraded shares of Ellington Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 15th. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $19.50 price target on shares of Ellington Financial in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.50.

About Ellington Financial

Ellington Financial LLC, through its subsidiary Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company acquires and manages mortgage-related assets, including residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime residential mortgage loans; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S.

