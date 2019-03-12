Eli Lilly And Co (LLY) Shares Sold by Sivik Global Healthcare LLC

Sivik Global Healthcare LLC trimmed its position in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 21.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,000 shares during the period. Eli Lilly And Co comprises 3.4% of Sivik Global Healthcare LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $6,365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Personal Financial Services boosted its stake in Eli Lilly And Co by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 3,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 7,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 2,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 26,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,071,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Partnervest Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Partnervest Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. 75.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup set a $124.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly And Co and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $107.53 to $100.00 and set an “average” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a research note on Sunday, January 20th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.06.

In other news, insider Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.01, for a total value of $127,010.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 51,766 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.74, for a total transaction of $6,094,928.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 117,963,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,889,026,964.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 818,343 shares of company stock worth $100,559,545 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LLY traded down $0.42 on Tuesday, hitting $123.08. The stock had a trading volume of 2,476,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,799,744. Eli Lilly And Co has a 52-week low of $74.51 and a 52-week high of $130.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.19 billion, a PE ratio of 22.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.37.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $6.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.28 billion. Eli Lilly And Co had a return on equity of 44.66% and a net margin of 13.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly And Co will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 15th were issued a $0.645 dividend. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly And Co’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 14th. This represents a $2.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Eli Lilly And Co’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.49%.

Eli Lilly And Co Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

