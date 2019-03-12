Eli Lilly And Co (LLY) Shares Sold by Freestone Capital Holdings LLC

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC reduced its position in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,537 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $2,703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 74,132,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,955,211,000 after buying an additional 511,752 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 74,132,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,955,211,000 after buying an additional 511,752 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 68,956,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,979,649,000 after buying an additional 2,030,845 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 17,720.8% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 42,420,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 42,182,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 7.6% in the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,237,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,098,541,000 after buying an additional 722,431 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LLY stock opened at $123.50 on Tuesday. Eli Lilly And Co has a 1 year low of $74.51 and a 1 year high of $130.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $131.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.37.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 6th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by ($0.03). Eli Lilly And Co had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 44.66%. The company had revenue of $6.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly And Co will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 15th were issued a $0.645 dividend. This represents a $2.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. This is an increase from Eli Lilly And Co’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 14th. Eli Lilly And Co’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.49%.

In other news, SVP Alfonso G. Zulueta sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $480,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.01, for a total value of $127,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 818,343 shares of company stock worth $100,559,545. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eli Lilly And Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. ValuEngine upgraded Eli Lilly And Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 12th. Citigroup set a $124.00 target price on Eli Lilly And Co and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $116.00 price objective on Eli Lilly And Co and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.06.

Eli Lilly And Co Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

