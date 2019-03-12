Eldorado Resorts Inc (ERI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $671.05 Million

Posted by on Mar 12th, 2019 // No Comments

Wall Street analysts predict that Eldorado Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:ERI) will announce $671.05 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Eldorado Resorts’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $682.40 million and the lowest is $660.00 million. Eldorado Resorts reported sales of $440.19 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 52.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Eldorado Resorts will report full-year sales of $2.73 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.67 billion to $2.81 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $2.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.69 billion to $2.87 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Eldorado Resorts.

Eldorado Resorts (NASDAQ:ERI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $671.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $678.34 million. Eldorado Resorts had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 10.21%. Eldorado Resorts’s quarterly revenue was up 56.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share.

ERI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eldorado Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Eldorado Resorts from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Eldorado Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 28th. BidaskClub cut shares of Eldorado Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Eldorado Resorts and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Eldorado Resorts currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.27.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ERI. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Eldorado Resorts by 3,877.1% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 941,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 918,176 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. lifted its holdings in Eldorado Resorts by 132.6% in the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Eldorado Resorts by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 824 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Eldorado Resorts by 127.5% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 2,727 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Eldorado Resorts by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.17% of the company’s stock.

Eldorado Resorts stock traded down $1.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $46.70. 471,920 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 831,884. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.80. Eldorado Resorts has a 12 month low of $31.25 and a 12 month high of $50.97.

About Eldorado Resorts

Eldorado Resorts, Inc, a gaming and hospitality company, owns and operates gaming facilities in Ohio, Louisiana, Nevada, Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Colorado, Florida, Iowa, Mississippi, and Missouri. It owns and operates Eldorado Resort Casino Reno, a 814-room hotel, casino and entertainment facility; Silver Legacy Resort Casino, a 1,711-room themed hotel and casino; Circus Circus Reno, a 1,571-room hotel-casino and entertainment complex; Eldorado Resort Casino Shreveport, a 403-room, all suite art deco-style hotel and tri-level riverboat dockside casino; Mountaineer Casino, Racetrack & Resort, a 357-room hotel, casino, entertainment, and live thoroughbred horse racing facility; Presque Isle Downs & Casino, a casino and live thoroughbred horse racing facility; and Eldorado Gaming Scioto Downs, a modern racino.

Recommended Story: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Eldorado Resorts (ERI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Eldorado Resorts (NASDAQ:ERI)

Receive News & Ratings for Eldorado Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eldorado Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Leave a Reply