Eldorado Resorts Inc (ERI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $671.05 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Eldorado Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:ERI) will announce $671.05 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Eldorado Resorts’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $682.40 million and the lowest is $660.00 million. Eldorado Resorts reported sales of $440.19 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 52.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Eldorado Resorts will report full-year sales of $2.73 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.67 billion to $2.81 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $2.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.69 billion to $2.87 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Eldorado Resorts.

Get Eldorado Resorts alerts:

Eldorado Resorts (NASDAQ:ERI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $671.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $678.34 million. Eldorado Resorts had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 10.21%. Eldorado Resorts’s quarterly revenue was up 56.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share.

ERI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eldorado Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Eldorado Resorts from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Eldorado Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 28th. BidaskClub cut shares of Eldorado Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Eldorado Resorts and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Eldorado Resorts currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.27.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ERI. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Eldorado Resorts by 3,877.1% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 941,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 918,176 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. lifted its holdings in Eldorado Resorts by 132.6% in the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Eldorado Resorts by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 824 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Eldorado Resorts by 127.5% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 2,727 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Eldorado Resorts by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.17% of the company’s stock.

Eldorado Resorts stock traded down $1.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $46.70. 471,920 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 831,884. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.80. Eldorado Resorts has a 12 month low of $31.25 and a 12 month high of $50.97.

About Eldorado Resorts

Eldorado Resorts, Inc, a gaming and hospitality company, owns and operates gaming facilities in Ohio, Louisiana, Nevada, Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Colorado, Florida, Iowa, Mississippi, and Missouri. It owns and operates Eldorado Resort Casino Reno, a 814-room hotel, casino and entertainment facility; Silver Legacy Resort Casino, a 1,711-room themed hotel and casino; Circus Circus Reno, a 1,571-room hotel-casino and entertainment complex; Eldorado Resort Casino Shreveport, a 403-room, all suite art deco-style hotel and tri-level riverboat dockside casino; Mountaineer Casino, Racetrack & Resort, a 357-room hotel, casino, entertainment, and live thoroughbred horse racing facility; Presque Isle Downs & Casino, a casino and live thoroughbred horse racing facility; and Eldorado Gaming Scioto Downs, a modern racino.

Recommended Story: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Eldorado Resorts (ERI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Eldorado Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eldorado Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.