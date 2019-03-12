Elastos Price Reaches $2.47 (ELA)

Elastos (CURRENCY:ELA) traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 12th. During the last seven days, Elastos has traded 19.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Elastos has a market capitalization of $37.17 million and $3.03 million worth of Elastos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Elastos coin can now be purchased for $2.47 or 0.00063179 BTC on popular exchanges including BCEX, Bit-Z, CoinEgg and LBank.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00007960 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.39 or 0.00393684 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002695 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025766 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000574 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.89 or 0.01685241 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.88 or 0.00227133 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00004977 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025882 BTC.

Elastos Profile

Elastos’ launch date was December 22nd, 2017. Elastos’ total supply is 34,209,875 coins and its circulating supply is 15,046,453 coins. Elastos’ official website is www.elastos.org . The Reddit community for Elastos is /r/Elastos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Elastos’ official Twitter account is @Elastos_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

Elastos Coin Trading

Elastos can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Bit-Z, CoinEgg, LBank, BCEX and Huobi. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elastos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elastos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Elastos using one of the exchanges listed above.

