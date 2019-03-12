Elanco Animal Health’s (ELAN) Lock-Up Period Will Expire on March 19th

Elanco Animal Health’s (NASDAQ:ELAN) lock-up period will expire on Tuesday, March 19th. Elanco Animal Health had issued 62,900,000 shares in its initial public offering on September 20th. The total size of the offering was $1,509,600,000 based on an initial share price of $24.00. After the expiration of the company’s lock-up period, major shareholders and company insiders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ELAN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Monday, December 17th. UBS Group started coverage on Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Argus started coverage on Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Elanco Animal Health from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.56.

NASDAQ ELAN opened at $30.70 on Tuesday. Elanco Animal Health has a 1-year low of $28.00 and a 1-year high of $37.61.

Elanco Animal Health (NASDAQ:ELAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $799.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $804.07 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 EPS.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Elanco Animal Health during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $314,448,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 115,239.6% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,766,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,833,000 after buying an additional 5,761,978 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $176,182,000. Vanguard Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $176,182,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,415,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131,504 shares during the period.

Elanco Animal Health Company Profile

