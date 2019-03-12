El Pollo LoCo (LOCO) Downgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of El Pollo LoCo (NASDAQ:LOCO) from a b rating to a c rating in a report published on Friday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on LOCO. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of El Pollo LoCo from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 4th. BidaskClub lowered shares of El Pollo LoCo from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of El Pollo LoCo from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. El Pollo LoCo currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.20.

Get El Pollo LoCo alerts:

Shares of LOCO stock opened at $12.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.38. El Pollo LoCo has a 52 week low of $9.20 and a 52 week high of $18.47. The company has a market capitalization of $484.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.37.

El Pollo LoCo (NASDAQ:LOCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. El Pollo LoCo had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 9.77%. The company had revenue of $106.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.59 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that El Pollo LoCo will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LOCO. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in El Pollo LoCo by 9.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 245,999 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,804,000 after purchasing an additional 21,315 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in El Pollo LoCo by 206.7% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 120,636 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 81,298 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in El Pollo LoCo by 4.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 262,384 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,293,000 after purchasing an additional 10,750 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in El Pollo LoCo by 1.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,282,097 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $41,189,000 after purchasing an additional 34,601 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in El Pollo LoCo by 13.2% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 29,216 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 3,412 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

El Pollo LoCo Company Profile

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary El Pollo Loco, Inc, develops, franchises, licenses, and operates quick-service restaurants under the El Pollo Loco name. The company specializes in offering flame-grilled chicken. As of December 06, 2018, it had approximately 480 company-owned and franchised restaurants in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Utah, and Louisiana.

See Also: Roth IRA

Receive News & Ratings for El Pollo LoCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for El Pollo LoCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.