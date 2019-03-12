Eidos Therapeutics Inc (EIDX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Eidos Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:EIDX) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.60.

EIDX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Eidos Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Eidos Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Eidos Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Leerink Swann began coverage on shares of Eidos Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company.

EIDX stock traded up $1.96 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $19.34. 7,146 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 104,320. Eidos Therapeutics has a one year low of $8.89 and a one year high of $24.75.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EIDX. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Eidos Therapeutics by 155.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 80,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 48,659 shares in the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Eidos Therapeutics by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Wexford Capital LP now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Opaleye Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eidos Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,926,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. purchased a new position in shares of Eidos Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,995,000. Finally, Hillhouse Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Eidos Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,458,000. 31.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Eidos Therapeutics

Eidos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing drugs to treat diseases caused by transthyretin (TTR) amyloidosis (ATTR). It is developing AG10, an orally-administered small molecule designed to stabilize tetrameric TTR, thereby halting at its outset the series of molecular events that give rise to ATTR.

